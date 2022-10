Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senior midfielder Eliza Ammendolia of the Hawaii women’s soccer team was named to the 2022 All-Big West Conference first team on Friday, one of four Rainbow Wahine to receive postseason recognition.

Ammendolia, a first-team selection in 2019 and a second-team selection last year, finished the season with two goals and an assist while playing in all 15 matches with 13 starts. She was third on the team in both shots (28) and shots on goal (14).

Jacey Jicha, a sophomore defender, was named to the second team. Jicha was second on the team with 1,218 minutes played, and was a key part of a Rainbow Wahine defense that recorded four shutouts and gave up just 21 goals all year.

Sophomore forward Krista Peterson received honorable mention recognition. Peterson led the team and finished tied for sixth in the conference in both goals (5) and points (14).

Forward Amber Gilbert was named to the All-Freshman team. Gilbert tied for second among freshmen in the conference in both goals (4) and points (10), and won Big West Freshman of the Week twice this year, earning the honor on Sept. 12 and 26.

Chaminade men, women fall in soccer

The Chaminade men’s and women’s soccer teams both lost to Concordia-Irvine in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday, with the women losing 1-0 and the men 6-2.

The women played first. After giving up a goal in the 20th minute, Chaminade (7-5-3, 4-2-3 PacWest) nearly tied the game in the 70th minute, but Asya Holt’s header attempt was tipped by Eagles goalkeeper Riley Urquiza and bounced off the post. The Eagles improved to 10-4-2 and 5-2-1.

The men took the field next, where they watched the Eagles (6-8-2, 5-2-1) score three first-half goals, then poured on three more in the first eight minutes of the second half. Owen Caba got the Silverswords (2-9-2, 2-6-1) on the board in the 62nd minute on a penalty kick, and Isaac O’Neill added another penalty kick goal in the 80th minute.