comscore Dave Reardon: Wyoming kept running and Hawaii was running on empty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Wyoming kept running and Hawaii was running on empty

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders (86) sacked UH quarterback Brayden Schager during the first half at the Ching Complex on Saturday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders (86) sacked UH quarterback Brayden Schager during the first half at the Ching Complex on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii defensive back JoJo Forest defended a pass intended for Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs during the first half of Saturday’s game.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii defensive back JoJo Forest defended a pass intended for Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs during the first half of Saturday’s game.

Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley completed just seven passes Saturday, and that’s not counting the two he threw into the hands of UH safety Peter Manuma. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Oct. 29, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 30, 2022

Scroll Up