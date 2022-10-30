Las Vegas Advisor: Formula One to build paddock for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula One — operators of the Las Vegas Grand Prix scheduled to run a year from now — have filed plans to build a four-story, 300,000-square-foot headquarters in the center of the 39-acre parcel just east of the Strip. The company bought the land earlier this year for $240 million.

The building will be the focal point of all the activities associated with the race, including the pit work on the cars and race-related events throughout the year. On the second and third floors will be spectator clubs, with a rooftop terrace above. A parking lot with 2,000 spaces will front the building.

Formula One’s ongoing investment in Las Vegas appears to indicate that the Grand Prix is slated to be an annual event for the foreseeable future.

Anniversaries: Several prominent anniversaries have taken place in the past month. “Fantasy,” the revue at Luxor, celebrated its 23rd anniversary, Bellagio’s “O” celebrated its 24th, and the nightclub Drai’s After Hours at the Cromwell partied on its big 25th. Of course, those longevity marks pale in comparison with the Sahara, which this month celebrated its 70th year in operation.

All Elvis: Looking for Elvis? A special all-Elvis Legends in Concert will launch at the Tropicana on Nov. 4 and run through the end of the year. It’s the first time in Legends’ nearly 40-year history that one of its shows has ever focused solely on Elvis, or any single artist, for that matter. “Back in the Building” will play Wednesdays through Mondays in the Tropicana’s Legends In Concert Theater; tickets start at $59.99.

Question: How have all the upsets in the NFL impacted the big football contest where you are out after picking one losing team?

Answer: About the way you probably assumed. Circa Survivor started with 6,133 entrants, and after just seven weeks is down to 125. The winner-take-all prize is $6,133,000.

