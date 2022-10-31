Some Clorox cleaners might contain bacteria

OAKLAND, Calif. >> If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink, stop. It could contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. Oakland, Calif.-based Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multisurface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn’t include its original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.

The recalled products include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The products “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water,” the commission said. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.” the commission said.

Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Consumers should take pictures of the UPC and date codes, throw away the product and contact the company for a refund.