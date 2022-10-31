NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started on the outside in New England’s 3-3-5 defense in the win over the Jets. Tavai was limited to one assist with Jabrill Peppers on a tackle for loss.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Free agent wide receiver: Had a busy week, being re-signed by the Saints and then having his contract terminated five days later just before the game with the Raiders.

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Kansas City was on a bye this week but Kemp has drawn raves for his work on special teams.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: The Chargers had a bye this week and Gilman’s playing time has plummeted to just two snaps on defense in Week 7. He still plays on all special teams, though.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, free agent linebacker: He requested his release this week and the Texans granted it immediately, making him a free agent. His playing time fell to just 18 snaps with rookie Christian Harris taking his starting role. Harris led the team in tackles on Sunday.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Commanders, collecting three tackles and a sack. He hit quarterback Taylor Heinicke twice.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made a 43-yard field goal and an extra point in the loss to the Titans. He only kicked off three times in the low-scoring affair, one of them a failed onside kick. He had a touchback and pinned the Titans at the 18-yard line on the other kickoff.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Started at right guard in the loss to the Patriots, with the running game gaining 51 yards on 15 carries and quarterback Zach Wilson being sacked twice on 43 passing plays.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Celebrated his 29th birthday with a win over Carolina. He hit 20 of his 28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions. He ran six times for 43 yards and was sacked twice. His biggest play was a 30-yard run with 3:28 left in overtime to set up the winning field goal.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Lit up the Lions for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 29 completions. He ran for 19 yards on five attempts and was sacked twice. His quarterback rating of 138.7 was the best of his career.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Was the last defensive lineman off the bench in the loss to the Eagles. His snap counts have decreased every week since his benching a month ago and is now down to single digits.