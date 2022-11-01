Veteran journalists Jodi Leong, Jill Kuramoto join KHON2

Veteran television journalists Jodi Leong and Jill Kuramoto are returning to broadcast news for KHON2.

Leong most recently served as Gov. David Ige’s press secretary and deputy director of communications after working as the director for communications for the University of Hawaii System.

She previously had a 20-year journalism career in Hawaii as a producer, reporter and anchor. At KHON2 she will be a special projects host and producer.

Kuramoto will serve as news and content manager at KHON2’s assignment desk. She also had a 20-year career as a reporter and anchor.

She previously was the chief communications officer and client development director with RKT Media Hawaii and an associate with Pineapple Tweed Public Relations and Marketing.

Kuramoto currently serves on the selection committee of the Living Treasures of Hawaii program and as a commissioner on the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.