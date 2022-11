Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The issue of overtourism isn’t confined to natural resources on land, alas. Overcrowding concerns are now surfacing over the ocean viewing of manta rays, majestic creatures that are growing as a visitor attraction. Read more

The issue of overtourism isn’t confined to natural resources on land, alas. Overcrowding concerns are now surfacing over the ocean viewing of manta rays, majestic creatures that are growing as a visitor attraction.

The state is working to draft Hawaii’s first-ever manta ray viewing regulations, in hopes of curbing user-conflict and safety problems. Some 60-70 vessels — ranging from canoes to boats carrying 50-plus passengers — now do manta-ray tours off Kona. The proposed rules, which include viewing zones and a $300 monthly commercial operating permit, will be subject to public hearings at a later date.