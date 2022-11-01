comscore A ‘smash’ hit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A ‘smash’ hit

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:41 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    The ultimate combo Burger and fry combo ($13) offers the best of both worlds

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Hot dog ($5)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Business owner Ahonui Ohelo

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Off-menu jalapeño burger ($7)

When it came to launching a menu for his food business, owner Ahonui Ohelo knew he wanted to keep things simple. Read more

Previous Story
A light curry
Next Story
A secret yakiniku izakaya

Scroll Up