A ‘smash’ hit

When it came to launching a menu for his food business, owner Ahonui Ohelo knew he wanted to keep things simple.

“When I was in the Marine Corps, I saw this man making hot dogs on the rifle range, and I thought, ‘That’s quick and simple,’” he says. “That was back in early 2000, when this idea (for a food business) came about.”

The Steads officially launched last December, according to Ohelo, and you can find the trailer every weekend in Waimanalo from 11 a.m. until sold out and at Kapaa Quarry on Mondays.

“Everything we use on our menu, you can definitely find in homesteads — in households — like mustard and ketchup, stuff you can find around the house,” he says.

The food trailer’s menu is simple, with items like smashburgers ($7), waffle fries ($8) and hot dogs ($5).

“Our most popular items are probably our burger and fry combo ($13),” Ohelo says. “I love waffle fries, and they’re drizzled with teriyaki and garlic aioli. Our smashburgers come with Steads sauce, grilled onions and cheese. The Steads sauce features our own recipe; it goes on top of both our hot dogs and smash-burgers.”

If you like spice, ask for the off-menu jalapeño burger ($7), which features The Steads’ smashburger with the addition of jalapeños.

“That’s how I eat my burger — with jalapeños,” Ohelo says. “We can throw jalapeños on our hot dogs as well; customers just have to order it.”

Follow the biz on Instagram (@the_steads_) for updates.

The Steads

220 Tinker Road, Waimanalo

808-295-9749

Instagram: @ the_steads_

How to order: In person, over the phone or via Instagram direct message

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo accepted