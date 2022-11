Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stonefish Grill, located in Haleiwa town, is making some changes, including new local ownership and a fresh innovative menu. Kanani Oury is the new proprietor of the establishment and brings to the position more than 20 years of hospitality and restaurant management experience.

“I want everyone who walks in the door to feel like they are a welcome guest in a friend’s home,” states Oury.

Exclusive new menu items that are only found at Stonefish include malasada pancakes, cinnamon roll French toast, prime rib poke and many more delectable dishes with a special local twist.

Visit stonefishhaleiwa.com for more information.

Made in Hawaii Festival returns

Mahi Pono presents the Made in Hawaii Festival, a three-day event produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association, which will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, Nov. 11-13. It features Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainment, live chef demonstrations and, for the first time ever, alcohol tasting with beverages from Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders for guests 21 years and older.

Attendees have the option of purchasing a two-hour timed entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35. To purchase tickets and for more info, visit madeinhawaiifestival.com.

‘Tis the truffle season

This fall, Noe — Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina’s Southern Italian restaurant — gives customers the chance to enjoy one of the rarest and highly sought-after truffles this fall. This restaurant is one of the few in Hawaii that carries the coveted white Alba white truffle, which has a reputation of being one of the most expensive foods in the world.

For diners to fully experience this exquisite delicacy, Noe chef de cuisine Ryo Takatsuka recommends a bowl of housemade pasta topped with a generous amount of shaved Alba truffles. The dish focuses on the truffles’ rich, earthy flavors without any other ingredients to distract the palate. Another delicious option includes Takatsuka’s signature tagliatelle, which features truffle paste, mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano, housemade pasta and delicately shaved black truffles (imported from France in the winter and Australian white truffles in the summer).

If you’re looking to linger at the resort a little longer, Naupaka Spa is currently offering a kamaaina special, featuring a complimentary enhancement with any treatment, in addition to 15% off any treatment. The enhancement offerings are new and change monthly, and spa patrons have full access to the spa pool and facilities.

Call 808-679-3347 or visit fourseasons.com/oahu.

HECO cookbook preorders launch

Hawaiian Electric has published a 150-page cookbook titled Pilina – Connecting through the rich, local flavors of our islands, and it features more than 120 recipes contributed by employees. It is $15 and all proceeds benefit United Way agencies across Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. Preorders have just launched and all orders received by Nov. 20 will be delivered before Christmas, making it the perfect gift for family and friends.

With a myriad of recipes, readers will be able to find something for every meal. Some examples include a pot pie pasta, bourbon short ribs, lemon crunch cookies and Fuji apple float.

Purchase your copy at hawaiianelectric.com/community-and-education/united-way-cookbook.