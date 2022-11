Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Sandwich Day is tomorrow (Nov. 3), and to celebrate, here are some delicious finds to feast on — all between bread, of course.

Savory Specials

Earl Kakaako (400 Keawe St. Ste. 103) is known for hand-crafted gourmet sandwiches like the Italian ($19.50), turkey jam ($12.50) and French dip ($15.25). The traditional cheesesteak ($15.50) is a popular special and will be added to the business’s regular menu this month. Keep an eye out for other monthly specials like Nashville-style soft shell crab. Call 808-744-3370 or visit earlhawaii.com.

The ‘steaks’ are high

Food truck Steak Farm recently opened a storefront in Waikiki (260 Beach Walk No. 101). The brick and mortar features an extended menu, including brunch dishes like ube pancakes with coconut syrup ($9.25), steak and eggs ($17) and Fruity Pebble pancakes with cream cheese syrup ($11.50). The biz also offers a bulgogi cheesesteak and chips combo ($15), which features a hoagie roll filled with cheesesteak topped with housemade pickled red cabbage and spicy mayo.

Call 808-888-0987 or follow the biz on Instagram (@steakfarmwaikiki).

In full bloom

With a mission to provide delicious, healthy meals using organic and local ingredients, Kaimuki-based Coco Bloom Kitchen (3221 Waialae Ave. Ste. A-3) is known for dishes like shio-koji pork katsu sando ($11), Bloom chopped salad ($13.65) and its deli sampler plate ($16.80), comprising two pieces of katsu (pork or tofu) and rotating deli items of the week.

My personal favorite: the egg salad sando ($7.35), including a fresh, local egg salad with housemade mayo and a soft-boiled egg.

Recently, the eatery expanded its deli menu to offer items like teriyaki salmon bowl ($15.60), cinnamon roasted pumpkin ($6) and “aburi” miso salmon deli ($9.80).

Call 808-784-0206 or visit cafe.coco-bloom.com.

