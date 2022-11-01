Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals to resume at Blaisdell

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanksgiving meals once again will be served in person at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall this year, according to the Salvation Army Hawaiian &Pacific Islands Division.

The nonprofit expects to resume its annual free meal service for approximately 2,000 guests at noon on Thanksgiving as part of a tradition that had been put on pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with meal service scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. for the 50th anniversary of the Thanksgiving event.

“We’re pleased to announce, with the generous support of Mayor Blangiardi and the City &County of Honolulu, the resumption of our annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving Day,” said Maj. Phil Lum, divisional commander, in a news release. “The free meal is open to everyone and no tickets are required. It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, gravy, rice, salad, pineapple and a slice of pumpkin pie. It’s really a joyous day for individuals and families to gather and give thanks.”

Starting today, the Salvation Army also will be looking for about 600 volunteers to help with the annual event — from greeting and hosting guests to preparing and serving the hot turkey meals. Prior to the event, volunteers are also needed to make favors, coordinate donations and pick up food and flowers.

The Salvation Army also welcomes pumpkin pie donations purchased from restaurant bakeries on Oahu such as Zippy’s or Anna Miller’s at Pearlridge Center. Donations of pies will be accepted through Nov. 20, with more details available from the restaurants.

Starting today through Dec. 31, customers at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores in Hawaii will also be able to make donations to the Salvation Army at checkout through Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program.

Customers have the option of donating cash, change or Maikai points to the program, which will become Foodland gift certificates to be distributed by the Salvation Army to families in need. Donations will be made on the island where they were received.

The Hawaii Foodbank has reported that food insecurity in the state is rising — and has grown by more than 50% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the economy has reopened, those struggles continue due to Hawaii’s escalating costs of daily living, and demand from food banks has grown.

More than 230,000 Hawaii residents — nearly 1 out of every 6 — are currently in need of food assistance, the food bank said. One in four keiki in the state are struggling with hunger, and Hawaii has the second- highest rate of child food insecurity in the U.S.

These struggles continue today, compounded by inflation and the rising costs of fuel and electricity.

The Thanksgiving event is presented by top sponsors Domino’s Hawaii and KSSK Hawaii, with additional support from Nareit Hawaii, American Floors &Home, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Road Builders Corp., Bank of Hawaii, Kaiser Permanente and UHA Health Insurance.

The Salvation Army plans additional outreach events statewide and will share more details in coming days.

Monetary donations to support the Salvation Army’s feeding efforts, along with more details on the event, are available at ThanksgivingHawaii.org.