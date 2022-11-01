Football top 10: Kahuku clear-cut No. 1 yet again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku hasn’t gotten complacent with all its success.

Instead, the defending champions of the Open Division find ways to get better. Following a 35-0 rout of No. 3 Mililani in the OIA title game, Kahuku is atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a 13th week in a row.

The panel of coaches and media has voted Kahuku to unanimous No. 1 status since Week 2.

The only change to the Top 10 is Konawaena replacing Aiea at No. 10 following a 51-0 win over Hilo for the BIIF Division I crown. Na Alii lost to No. 7 Waipahu, 38-30, in the OIA Division I final over the weekend.

Punahou remains at No. 2 after a 24-8 victory over Saint Louis to secure the ILH Open championship. Campbell remains at No. 4 after a 49-42 win over Kapolei that secured the final berth in the state Open Division tournament.

The Wildcats (9-1) were last in the Top 10 on Oct. 11.

Prep football takes a pause this weekend before the D-I and D-II state championships kick off on Nov. 11 and the Open Division starts play a week later.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Oct. 31, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (10) (10-2, 6-0 OIA Open reg. season) 100 1

> def. No. 3 Mililani 35-0

> next: bye (vs. Campbell, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 4 pm)

2. Punahou (8-1, 4-0 ILH Open reg. season) 90 2

> def. No. 5 Saint Louis 24-8

> next: bye (vs. Mililani, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 7 pm)

3. Mililani (7-4, 5-1 OIA Open reg. season) 79 3

> lost to No. 1 Kahuku 35-0

> next: bye (vs. Punahou, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 7 pm)

4. Campbell (7-3, 4-2 OIA Open reg. season) 69 4

> def. Kapolei 49-42

> next: bye (vs. Kahuku, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 4 pm)

5. Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH Open reg. season) 55 5

> lost to No. 2 Punahou 24-8

6. Kapolei (6-5, 3-3 OIA Open reg. season) 36 6

> lost to No. 4 Campbell 49-42

7. Waipahu (9-1, 6-0 OIA D-I reg. season) 35 7

> def. No. 10 Aiea 38-30

> bye (vs. Kapaa, Nov. 11, 7 pm)

8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I reg. season) 31 8

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Waipahu-Kapaa winner, Nov. 19, 3 pm)

9. Lahainaluna (9-0, 8-0 MIL reg. season) 21 9

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Aiea, Nov. 11, 7 pm)

10. Konawaena (9-1, 8-0 BIIF reg. season) 14 NR

> def. Hilo 51-0

> bye (vs. Lahainaluna-Aiea winner, Nov. 19, 7 pm)

No longer in Top 10: Aiea (No. 10).