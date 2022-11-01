Hawaii Prep World | Sports Football top 10: Kahuku clear-cut No. 1 yet again By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kahuku hasn’t gotten complacent with all its success. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kahuku hasn’t gotten complacent with all its success. Instead, the defending champions of the Open Division find ways to get better. Following a 35-0 rout of No. 3 Mililani in the OIA title game, Kahuku is atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a 13th week in a row. The panel of coaches and media has voted Kahuku to unanimous No. 1 status since Week 2. The only change to the Top 10 is Konawaena replacing Aiea at No. 10 following a 51-0 win over Hilo for the BIIF Division I crown. Na Alii lost to No. 7 Waipahu, 38-30, in the OIA Division I final over the weekend. Punahou remains at No. 2 after a 24-8 victory over Saint Louis to secure the ILH Open championship. Campbell remains at No. 4 after a 49-42 win over Kapolei that secured the final berth in the state Open Division tournament. The Wildcats (9-1) were last in the Top 10 on Oct. 11. Konawaena bumped Aiea out of the Top 10. Na Alii lost to No. 7 Waipahu, 38-30, in the OIA D-I final over the weekend. Prep football takes a pause this weekend before the D-I and D-II state championships kick off on Nov. 11 and the Open Division starts play a week later. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Oct. 31, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (10) (10-2, 6-0 OIA Open reg. season) 100 1 > def. No. 3 Mililani 35-0 > next: bye (vs. Campbell, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 4 pm) 2. Punahou (8-1, 4-0 ILH Open reg. season) 90 2 > def. No. 5 Saint Louis 24-8 > next: bye (vs. Mililani, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 7 pm) 3. Mililani (7-4, 5-1 OIA Open reg. season) 79 3 > lost to No. 1 Kahuku 35-0 > next: bye (vs. Punahou, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 7 pm) 4. Campbell (7-3, 4-2 OIA Open reg. season) 69 4 > def. Kapolei 49-42 > next: bye (vs. Kahuku, Nov. 18, John Kauinana Stadium, 4 pm) 5. Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH Open reg. season) 55 5 > lost to No. 2 Punahou 24-8 6. Kapolei (6-5, 3-3 OIA Open reg. season) 36 6 > lost to No. 4 Campbell 49-42 7. Waipahu (9-1, 6-0 OIA D-I reg. season) 35 7 > def. No. 10 Aiea 38-30 > bye (vs. Kapaa, Nov. 11, 7 pm) 8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I reg. season) 31 8 > bye > next: bye (vs. Waipahu-Kapaa winner, Nov. 19, 3 pm) 9. Lahainaluna (9-0, 8-0 MIL reg. season) 21 9 > bye > next: bye (vs. Aiea, Nov. 11, 7 pm) 10. Konawaena (9-1, 8-0 BIIF reg. season) 14 NR > def. Hilo 51-0 > bye (vs. Lahainaluna-Aiea winner, Nov. 19, 7 pm) No longer in Top 10: Aiea (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Aiea 8, Waianae 4, Moanalua 3, Kamehameha 2, Maui 2, Nanakuli 1. Previous Story Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang says Brayden Schager is ‘the guy’ at QB