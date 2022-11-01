Prep profile: ‘Iolani cross country runner Keane Palmer finds fun in competing, and winning
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ‘Iolani boys state cross country championship team: Front row: Spencer Lyau, left, Cole Kaneshiro, Noah Wakabayashi, Keane Palmer and Nicolas Moses. Back row: Devin Pang, left, Ryan Eto, Jeremy Choi, Cole Young and Ethan Chock.
‘Iolani’s Keane Palmer won the individual state boys cross country title on Saturday.