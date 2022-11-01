Prep profile: ‘Iolani cross country runner Keane Palmer finds fun in competing, and winning

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The difference for an individual champion can be one second. Keane Palmer of ‘Iolani won the boys individual title on Saturday, edging Kalani’s Yuta Cole at the Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA Cross Country Championships at Island School on Kauai. Read more

The difference for an individual champion can be one second.

Keane Palmer of ‘Iolani won the boys individual title on Saturday, edging Kalani’s Yuta Cole at the Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA Cross Country Championships at Island School on Kauai.

Palmer came up with his career-best time over 5 kilometers, at 16 minutes, 29.09 seconds. Cole came in at 16:30.06.

“Yuta is a great runner. I talked to him after the race and it turns out we played soccer together briefly (at FC Hawaii),” Palmer said.

The fun in winning, leading from start to finish, is matched by Palmer’s simple approach to the craft.

“His toughness, his mental toughness. That word gets thrown around a lot, but his mental fortitude, he locks in and competes,” Raiders boys cross country coach Jack Kuo said. “Especially for runners, they tend to get stuck with, ‘What split am I running, what time am I running? What is my pace?’ Kean doesn’t own a GPS watch. He doesn’t care.”

The flat terrain at the state meet tested the anticipation of every contender.

“It’s so short and the turn narrows down really quickly. He took the lead from the start and never gave it up. It’s not that he doesn’t care about times and splits, but when he’s out there he just wants to compete. We have to slow him down on some runs,” Kuo added. “In that sense, he’s still a really raw runner. This year versus last year, he’s matured a lot. When we ask him to run with a certain pace and effort, he can narrow down that window. We love it.”

Tenacity is one way to put it. Controlling the intensity is always crucial.

“I’ve really grown in my confidence and composure, handling the pressure of competing. During the race, before the race, just being confident in the moment. Thinking in the moment. Staying composed with all the fans screaming and cheering. Those things helped me this past weekend,” he said.

Now, running and soccer are in his blood. He is a midfielder and forward on the pitch.

“I was playing soccer and in eighth grade I picked up cross country. Coach Jack took me in and groomed me into a runner. I want to provide for both sports because I love both of them,” Palmer said.

The ultimate for Palmer is holding the koa trophy presented to the team champion. The Raiders won the Division I state championship with six underclassmen and one senior, Cole Young.

“‘One Team’ is not just a slogan,” Palmer said of his school’s mantra. “It’s a real thing for our cross country team. The team title is much more significant in my perspective than the individual title. Watching all my teammates smile and admire the trophy that we earned from working hard since summer break, that’s the One Team philosophy.”

Long-distance running can be a somewhat lonely environment at some schools. At ‘Iolani, it is a team sport disguised as an individual one. Everyone knows everyone. The miles and treks to Manoa Valley and Diamond Head meld minds and memories. Last year, preparing for the state meet at hilly Hawaii Preparatory Academy, Kuo and staff had the Raiders sometimes running the hill at Kapiolani Community College.

Cole Kaneshiro, a junior, was ‘Iolani’s second finisher, ninth overall (17:03).

“He is a leader. He leads our drills,” Palmer said.

Sophomore Ethan Chock was Raider No. 3 on Saturday with a time of 17:15, 16th overall.

“Ethan is a quiet guy, but you know he’s present. He’s always there, he’s very competitive and he’s always in the zone. Always ready,” Palmer said.

Junior Devin Pang overcame a nagging injury to score points for his team. Pang, who also plays baseball, was 21st overall (17:33).

“He had an injury lingering all season, but he doesn’t really complain about it. He’s done everything he could to adjust and perform as best he can. When you see a pic of him in the final 100 (feet) of the race, he’s grimacing in pain,” Palmer said. “But he’s not settling. He’s not going to quit on you.”

Right behind Pang was Young at 17:37, 23rd overall.

“Cole (Young) is also a competitor. Every state race, he finds a way to turn it on. He’s on another level at states,” Palmer said.

Freshman Nicolas Moses crossed the finish line at 17:45, 28th overall. Sophomore Spencer Lyau was on his tail at 17:50 in 29th place.

“Nick is very responsible. Even though he’s only a freshman, he acts much older than his age. I roomed with him during the trip. He wasn’t horsing around or anything,” Palmer said. “He was stretching, eating, doing all the right things before the race. He went to sleep at 8:30 the night before. We all had to wake up at 4:45 (a.m.). Nick doesn’t have social media. He’s a very good student. I think that’s going to be great for the future when we won’t be there and he’s going to be leading the team.”

Lyau is a multi-media force of sorts, adept and entertaining with videos since his freshman year.

“Spence brings the team together with his charisma. He’s a fun guy, but not a guy who horses around. He knows when it’s time to work. We’re all trying to get content for his blogs,” Palmer said. “We’re always talking about our fantasy (football) league. It’s a 10-man league, seven of us (runners) and three of our coaches.”

Palmer’s first-place medal will go in his room with the rest of his souvenirs. Palmer won every ILH race this season.

“I could do better because my times last season were better. I was pushed by the upperclassmen. I can definitely be better,” he said.

Palmer has fond memories of the 2021 state meet on that rainy morning at Hawaii Preparatory Academy. While many runners struggled in the mud bog, Palmer was in his version of Disneyland.

“That was so fun. I loved that race. It was like childhood again. Bad conditions, but I’m there to do my best,” said Palmer, who finished with a time of 19:19. “I finished fourth and Devin was sixth.”

‘Iolani finished second to Punahou in the boys team standings.

The duel between Palmer and Cole sets the stage for track season in the spring, and cross country in 2023, when they will be seniors. Coincidentally, five of the top six finishers are underclassmen.

Runner-up Punahou will have its top finisher, Ben Brown (16:58, sixth) back next season. Four out of the Buffanblu’s top seven harriers will return.

Third-place Kealakehe will lose its top three runners to graduation, including Levi Childers (16:46, third), but the remaining four who competed on Saturday are only sophomores.

One of the teams that resembles ‘Iolani in terms of age is fourth-place Mililani. The top Trojans at states were two sophomores and two juniors.

Palmer, who has a 3.7 grade-point average, plans to attend a liberal arts college where he will run or play soccer. Maybe both.

“I don’t have a dream school. I like a smaller school and hands-on learning,” he said.

He says his parents aren’t athletes, but they love sports. They traveled to the Garden Island to watch him run.

“My dad (Steve) played soccer until he tore his meniscus in high school. My mom (Erin), she danced for the Los Angeles Clippers. Michael Jordan fell on top of her,” Palmer said. “Basically, she had front-row tickets for every game.”

Palmer is ready for soccer season. He has only one item in his bucket list.

“Win another state championship,” he said. “That was a surreal feeling.”

KEANE PALMER

‘Iolani cross country, soccer, track and field, junior

>> Top 3 TV shows: 1. “The Office,” 2. “Ozark,” 3. “The Last Dance.” “I like Michael Scott (on ‘The Office’). Once he left the show, it was completely different.”

>> Top 3 movies: 1. “Avatar,” 2. “1917,” 3. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

>> Top 3 foods/drinks: 1. Cheesesteak. “Sometimes I go to Jersey Mike’s. I honestly think it’s hype that cheesesteak is better in Philadelphia. Just get some good steak, bread, cheese and onions. 2. Loco moco. “I just had a loco moco on Kauai at this hotel, the Koloa Landing.” 3. Ahi poke bowl. “I really like the one at Domo Cafe.”

>> Top 3 homemade food: 1. Steak. “I use a pan and sear it for a minute on each side, flip it every 30 seconds. Some butter, garlic and herbs, salt and pepper, of course. Some garlic powder.” 2. Spaghetti. “That’s my pre-race meal.” 3. Chicken curry. “My mom pretty much gets the chicken, cooks it nicely, adds the curry and vegetables.”

>> Top 3 music artists: 1. Mac Miller, 2. Drake, 3. Kendrick Lamar

>> Favorite song: “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

>> Favorite team: Los Angeles Dodgers. “I’m maybe not upset, but it’s very frustrating. I’ve been a fan forever. My dad grew up there and he passed it on to me.”

>> Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

>> Favorite class: Biology (honors), freshman year

>> Favorite teacher: Dr. Edward Lee (English class, freshman year)

>> GPA: 3.7

>> Time machine: “I would travel to 2015 and watch Barcelona and Messi and (Luis) Suárez and Neymar win the Champions League.”