Abu Ma‘afala let go after 6 seasons as Kamehameha head football coach

Kamehameha Schools announced this afternoon that Abu Ma’afala has been let go as head football coach.

Ma’afala went 17-34-1 in six seasons after taking over for Doug Cosbie, who resigned after the 2015 season.

In a letter sent to players and their families and released to the media, athletics director Rob Hesia said Ma’afala will remain on staff and fulfill his duties as an athletic relations associate in the Kamehameha athletics department.

“After seven years as our head coach, the difficult decision was made to pursue a new direction with our program and allow our student-athletes the opportunity to experience new growth as athletic competitors,” Hesia wrote.

Ma’afala never had a winning season at Kamehameha, but found his best success last year coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Warriors went 3-3 with two wins over Saint Louis and one over Punahou.

The wins over the Crusaders snapped an 11-game losing streak to Saint Louis dating back to 2013.

Kamehameha has not won an ILH title since 2009, when it also went on to win its last state championship.

That is also the last time it has played in the state tournament.

A search for Ma’afala’s replacement will begin immediately according to the letter.