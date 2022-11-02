Motorcyclist critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Leeward Oahu

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Leeward Oahu early today.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park at about 4:45 a.m.
EMS administered advanced life-saving treatment to the motorcyclist, described to be in his 30s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital.
Honolulu police temporarily closed the eastbound lane of the highway near Pohakunui Avenue due to the collision.
Officers reopened the lane at about 7:45 a.m.
