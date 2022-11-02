comscore Motorcyclist critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Leeward Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Motorcyclist critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Leeward Oahu

  • Today

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Leeward Oahu early today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park at about 4:45 a.m.

EMS administered advanced life-saving treatment to the motorcyclist, described to be in his 30s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

Honolulu police temporarily closed the eastbound lane of the highway near Pohakunui Avenue due to the collision.

Officers reopened the lane at about 7:45 a.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up