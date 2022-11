Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are landmarks, and then there are ghosts of landmarks. Kauai’s Coco Palms Resort, famous as the location of the Elvis movie classic “Blue Hawaii,” has been awaiting rebirth after Hurricane Iniki’s devastation 30 years ago. Redevelopment permits have been renewed, but opposition persists. And on the Big Island, Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel is on tap for demolition: The state has allotted $1 million to plan for it.

These places are long closed, but closure on their future would be good.