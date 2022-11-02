comscore Kamehameha dismisses football coach Abu Ma’afala after seven seasons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha dismisses football coach Abu Ma’afala after seven seasons

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha-Kapalama head coach Abu Maafala.

After a winless 2022 season, the Kamehameha football program is looking for a new head coach. Read more

