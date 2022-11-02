Scoreboard – Nov. 2, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

GOLF

College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, final round, all day at Nanea Golf Club.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West Standings

Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 11-1 .917 — 14-6 UCSB 10-2 .833 1 14-8 Long Beach St. 10-3 .769 1½ 15-6 Cal Poly 9-3 .750 2 12-10

UC Irvine 7-5 .583 4 14-8 CS Fullerton 6-7 .462 5½ 12-9

UC San Diego 4-8 .333 7 11-13 UC Davis 4-8 .333 7 9-13 CS Northridge 2-10 .167 9 7-17 CSU Bakersfield 2-10 .167 9 5-19 UC Riverside 2-10 .167 9 4-17

Remaining Schedule

Tuesday

Long Beach State def. Cal State Fullerton

25-19, 25-16, 25-21

Friday

Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis at UC San Diego

UC Riverside at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly

Saturday

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at CSU Bakersfield

UC Riverside at UC San Diego

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

Nov. 10

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

Cal Poly at UC Davis

Nov. 11

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

Nov. 12

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis

Cal Poly at UC Riverside

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge

Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara

Nov. 15

CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly

Nov. 17

Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis

Nov. 18

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

Nov. 19

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

Nov. 20

CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 22

Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

Nov. 25

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton

UC San Diego at CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Long Beach State

Nov. 26

Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield

UC Riverside at Long Beach State

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton

End regular season

UH women’s schedule

and results

(Overall 14-6; Big West 11-1)

Aug. 26 at Texas A&M L, 2-3

Aug 27 vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh# L, 0-3

Aug. 28 vs. No. 25 San Diego# L, 0-3

Sept. 1 vs. Texas State W, 3-0

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 3-0

Sept. 4 vs. No. 23 UCLA L, 2-3

Sept. 9 vs. USC L, 1-3

Sept. 10 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 23 vs. UC Davis* W, 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. UC Riverside* W, 3-0

Sept. 30 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0

Oct. 1 at Long Beach State* W, 3-1

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine* W, 3-0

Oct. 8 vs. UC San Diego* W, 3-1

Oct. 14 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 3-2

Oct. 15 at Cal Poly* L, 1-3

Oct. 21 vs. CSUN* W, 3-0

Oct. 22 vs. UC Santa Barbara* W, 3-1

Oct. 27 at UC Riverside* W, 3-0

Oct. 29 at UC Davis* W, 3-2

Nov. 4 vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton* 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 at UC Irvine* 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at CSUN* 5 p.m.

#—neutral site

*—Big West match

PacWest STANDINGS

Rec Pct. GB Overall

Chaminade 14-1 .933 — 19-7 Point Loma 13-3 .812 1½ 18-6

Fresno Pacific 12-3 .800 2 13-7 Concordia 12-4 .750 2½ 15-8 Biola 12-5 .706 3 15-9 Azusa Pacific 10-7 .588 5 13-11

Holy Names 7-10 .412 8 12-13 Academy of Art 4-11 .267 10 5-19 Hawaii Pacific 2-13 .133 12 2-19 Hawaii Hilo 2-14 .125 12½ 2-20 Dominican 0-17 .000 15 0-25 Remaining Schedule (Times HST)

Today

Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym.

Thursday

Academy of Art at Azusa Pacific

Concordia at Point Loma

Friday

Hawaii Hilo at Holy Names, 3 p.m.

Academy of Art at Biola

Fresno Pacific at Concordia

Saturday

Hawaii Hilo at Dominican, 4 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Point Loma

Monday

Chaminade at Holy Names, 4 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific at Fresno Pacific, 5 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo at Academy of Art, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Chaminade at Academy of Art, 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo at Fresno Pacific, 5 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific at Dominican, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Hawaii Pacific at Holy Names, 5 p.m.

Chaminade at Dominican, 5:30 p.m.

Point Loma at Biola

Concordia at Azusa Pacific

Saturday, Nov. 12

Chaminade at Fresno Pacific, noon

Hawaii Pacific at Academy of Art, 1 p.m.

Biola at Concordia

Azusa Pacific at Point Loma

End regular season

ILH

Girls JV

Tuesday

‘Iolani 49, Kamehameha-W 18

Kamehameha-B 62, Hawaii Baptist 19

Maryknoll 32, Punahou 30, OT