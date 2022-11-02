Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 2, 2022 Today Updated 11:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today GOLF College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, final round, all day at Nanea Golf Club. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. THURSDAY BASKETBALL College men: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Big West Standings Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 11-1 .917 — 14-6 UCSB 10-2 .833 1 14-8 Long Beach St. 10-3 .769 1½ 15-6 Cal Poly 9-3 .750 2 12-10 UC Irvine 7-5 .583 4 14-8 CS Fullerton 6-7 .462 5½ 12-9 UC San Diego 4-8 .333 7 11-13 UC Davis 4-8 .333 7 9-13 CS Northridge 2-10 .167 9 7-17 CSU Bakersfield 2-10 .167 9 5-19 UC Riverside 2-10 .167 9 4-17 Remaining Schedule Tuesday Long Beach State def. Cal State Fullerton 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 Friday Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at CSU Bakersfield UC Davis at UC San Diego UC Riverside at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly Saturday Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Davis at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at CSU Bakersfield UC Riverside at UC San Diego UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly Nov. 10 CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside UC Irvine at UC San Diego Cal Poly at UC Davis Nov. 11 Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Nov. 12 Hawaii at UC Irvine, 3 p.m. CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis Cal Poly at UC Riverside Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara Nov. 15 CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly Nov. 17 Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis Nov. 18 Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton UC San Diego at Long Beach State Nov. 19 UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside Long Beach State at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at UC Davis UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton Nov. 20 CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara Nov. 25 Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton UC San Diego at CSU Bakersfield UC Irvine at Cal Poly UC Davis at Long Beach State Nov. 26 Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 5 p.m. UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield UC Riverside at Long Beach State UC San Diego at Cal Poly UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton End regular season UH women’s schedule and results (Overall 14-6; Big West 11-1) Aug. 26 at Texas A&M L, 2-3 Aug 27 vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh# L, 0-3 Aug. 28 vs. No. 25 San Diego# L, 0-3 Sept. 1 vs. Texas State W, 3-0 Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 3-0 Sept. 4 vs. No. 23 UCLA L, 2-3 Sept. 9 vs. USC L, 1-3 Sept. 10 vs. USC W, 3-2 Sept. 23 vs. UC Davis* W, 3-0 Sept. 24 vs. UC Riverside* W, 3-0 Sept. 30 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0 Oct. 1 at Long Beach State* W, 3-1 Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine* W, 3-0 Oct. 8 vs. UC San Diego* W, 3-1 Oct. 14 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 3-2 Oct. 15 at Cal Poly* L, 1-3 Oct. 21 vs. CSUN* W, 3-0 Oct. 22 vs. UC Santa Barbara* W, 3-1 Oct. 27 at UC Riverside* W, 3-0 Oct. 29 at UC Davis* W, 3-2 Nov. 4 vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m. Nov. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton* 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at UC Irvine* 3 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m. Nov. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at CSUN* 5 p.m. #—neutral site *—Big West match PacWest STANDINGS Rec Pct. GB Overall Chaminade 14-1 .933 — 19-7 Point Loma 13-3 .812 1½ 18-6 Fresno Pacific 12-3 .800 2 13-7 Concordia 12-4 .750 2½ 15-8 Biola 12-5 .706 3 15-9 Azusa Pacific 10-7 .588 5 13-11 Holy Names 7-10 .412 8 12-13 Academy of Art 4-11 .267 10 5-19 Hawaii Pacific 2-13 .133 12 2-19 Hawaii Hilo 2-14 .125 12½ 2-20 Dominican 0-17 .000 15 0-25 Remaining Schedule (Times HST) Today Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym. Thursday Academy of Art at Azusa Pacific Concordia at Point Loma Friday Hawaii Hilo at Holy Names, 3 p.m. Academy of Art at Biola Fresno Pacific at Concordia Saturday Hawaii Hilo at Dominican, 4 p.m. Fresno Pacific at Point Loma Monday Chaminade at Holy Names, 4 p.m. Hawaii Pacific at Fresno Pacific, 5 p.m. Hawaii Hilo at Academy of Art, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Chaminade at Academy of Art, 4:30 p.m. Hawaii Hilo at Fresno Pacific, 5 p.m. Hawaii Pacific at Dominican, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 Hawaii Pacific at Holy Names, 5 p.m. Chaminade at Dominican, 5:30 p.m. Point Loma at Biola Concordia at Azusa Pacific Saturday, Nov. 12 Chaminade at Fresno Pacific, noon Hawaii Pacific at Academy of Art, 1 p.m. Biola at Concordia Azusa Pacific at Point Loma End regular season ILH Girls JV Tuesday 'Iolani 49, Kamehameha-W 18 Kamehameha-B 62, Hawaii Baptist 19 Maryknoll 32, Punahou 30, OT