Column: Kudos to Gov. David Ige for Hawaii-Israel agreement

  • By Cliff Halevi
  • Today
  • Updated 7:07 p.m.
  • Cliff Halevi, a retired telecommunications engineer, co-chairs the Honolulu Jewish Film Festival and was past president of Honolulu’s Temple Emanu-El from 2009 to 2014.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige shook hands with Consul General Hillel Newman from the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, at the state Capitol on Oct. 19.

Antisemitism, the age-old hatred of Jews, is on the rise. White supremacists and neo-Nazis on the far right, and the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement on the far left, (and crackpots like rapper Kanye West) have emboldened the haters, attacking both Jews and the Jewish State (Israel). Read more

