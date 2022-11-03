comscore Funding switch jams demolition of state-owned former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Funding switch jams demolition of state-owned former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 The family-operated Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2016 after more than 50 years of business.

    The family-operated Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2016 after more than 50 years of business.

A state-owned blight in Hilo’s oceanfront resort district might not disappear as soon as hoped despite the Legislature appropriating funds for the job in May. Read more

