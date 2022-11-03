Middle blocker Amber Igiede taking her game, Wahine to new heights
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 8
UH middle Amber Igiede leads the Big West and ranks sixth nationally in hitting percentage at .428.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree