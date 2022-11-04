Kakaako roads to close this weekend for sinkhole investigation

The city’s Department of Design and Construction is advising the public about lane closures along portions of Kapiolani Boulevard and Cooke Street over the weekend as part of an investigation related to the sinkhole discovered last month in Kakaako.

Crews will be examining underground areas along the existing storm drain system utilizing ground-penetrating radar technology measured at road surface, according to a news release.

From 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, all three eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard, as well as an adjacent westbound lane, will be closed to traffic between South and Cooke streets, the release said. All eastbound traffic will be detoured onto King Street during the closure and street parking will not be allowed.

Additionally, from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, all lanes of Cooke Street will be closed to motorists in both directions between Kapiolani Boulevard and Halekauwila Street, the release said. Street parking will not be allowed during the closure. If necessary, the closures on Cooke Street also will be in effect between 6 p.m. and midnight Monday and Tuesday nights.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. The road closures are being coordinated with the Department of Transportation Services and Oahu Transit Services, which manages TheBus and TheHandiVan, the release said.

The information gathered from the investigation will help officials plan the necessary repairs in order to reopen the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke Streets as quickly as possible, the release said.