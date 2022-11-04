Police identify man who died in Lahaina crash

A 34-year-old man killed in Wednesday’s single-vehicle crash in Lahaina has been identified as Jonahtan Garcia Hernandez, the Maui Police Department said.

The crash occurred on the Lahaina bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road at about 12:30 a.m.

A police preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez was traveling southbound in a white 2013 Toyota Corolla when he lost control of the sedan.

Police said the vehicle crossed the roadway and crashed into a concrete wall. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Toyota’s front and side airbags deployed upon impact.

Police noted speed is a suspected factor in the crash.