Trio sought in Waikiki daylight armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after three male suspects allegedly robbed a visitor in Waikiki.

Police said the suspects approached the victim, 23, in the 400 block of Ena Road brandishing knives and a handgun and demanded money at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects fled on foot with money taken from the victim. No injuries were reported.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

