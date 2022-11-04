Trio sought in Waikiki daylight armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after three male suspects allegedly robbed a visitor in Waikiki.
Police said the suspects approached the victim, 23, in the 400 block of Ena Road brandishing knives and a handgun and demanded money at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspects fled on foot with money taken from the victim. No injuries were reported.
A description of the suspects was not available.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.