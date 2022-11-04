Rearview Mirror: Bank of Hawaii and others celebrate milestones in 2022
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY ARNOLD GATILAO
Leonard’s Bakery is 70 years old this year and has become a must-visit spot for tourists on Kapahulu Avenue.
BOB SIGALL PHOTO
The word “malassadas” first appeared in a U.S. newspaper in 1922, on Maui. Leonard Rego, some feel, misspelled it in his sign as “malasadas.”
COURTESY HAWAII PLANTATION VILLAGE
The Tsoong Nee Society building and Chinese cookhouse can be found at the Plantation Village along with a saimin stand, camp office, barbershop, community furo (bath), infirmary and social hall.
COURTESY HAWAII PLANTATION VILLAGE
Wakamiya Inari Shinto shrine, built in 1916 on King Street in McCully, has been restored and can be seen at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu.
