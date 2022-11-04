comscore Rearview Mirror: Bank of Hawaii and others celebrate milestones in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Bank of Hawaii and others celebrate milestones in 2022

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY ARNOLD GATILAO Leonard’s Bakery is 70 years old this year and has become a must-visit spot for tourists on Kapahulu Avenue.

    Leonard’s Bakery is 70 years old this year and has become a must-visit spot for tourists on Kapahulu Avenue.

  • BOB SIGALL PHOTO The word “malassadas” first appeared in a U.S. newspaper in 1922, on Maui. Leonard Rego, some feel, misspelled it in his sign as “malasadas.”

    The word “malassadas” first appeared in a U.S. newspaper in 1922, on Maui. Leonard Rego, some feel, misspelled it in his sign as “malasadas.”

  • COURTESY HAWAII PLANTATION VILLAGE The Tsoong Nee Society building and Chinese cookhouse can be found at the Plantation Village along with a saimin stand, camp office, barbershop, community furo (bath), infirmary and social hall.

    The Tsoong Nee Society building and Chinese cookhouse can be found at the Plantation Village along with a saimin stand, camp office, barbershop, community furo (bath), infirmary and social hall.

  • COURTESY HAWAII PLANTATION VILLAGE Wakamiya Inari Shinto shrine, built in 1916 on King Street in McCully, has been restored and can be seen at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu.

    Wakamiya Inari Shinto shrine, built in 1916 on King Street in McCully, has been restored and can be seen at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu.

Every year, I write about the anniversaries of important Hawaii organizations. In August I explored the 190th anniversary of Liliuokalani Church in Haleiwa, the 100th anniversary of Misaki’s Grocery on Molokai and the 95th anniversary of St. Francis Hospital in Liliha. Here are some more significant anniversaries. Read more

