2 dead in apparent hang glider crash near Kaena Point

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police block the road leading to the scene of an apparent hang gliding crash.
-
2018 May 21, photo by Craig T. Kojima
Monday, May 21, 2018
Two people died in an apparent hang glider crash near Kaena Point on Oahu’s North Shore today.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported hang glider crash in an area past Dillingham Airfield at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
The two males, one thought to be in his 50s to 60s and another believed to be his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
