2 dead in apparent hang glider crash near Kaena Point

Two people died in an apparent hang glider crash near Kaena Point on Oahu’s North Shore today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported hang glider crash in an area past Dillingham Airfield at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

The two males, one thought to be in his 50s to 60s and another believed to be his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.