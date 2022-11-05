Editorial | Letters Letters: Rules can help citizens who want to carry a gun Today Updated 12:15 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I keep reading opinions that licensing concealed-gun carry will turn into Wild West shootouts. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I keep reading opinions that licensing concealed-gun carry will turn into Wild West shootouts. Perhaps. But take into consideration that there are people who already carry concealed guns or other weapons. Those feeling the need to protect themselves will carry a weapon regardless of the law, regardless of whether or not they’ve had any training. Requirements and regulations may help citizens who seek self-protection remain in accordance with the law instead of becoming a criminal under the law by trying to protect themselves. Guy Morgan Moanalua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Amy Miller Marvin: Hawaii Foodbank grapples with a new problem