Letters: Rules can help citizens who want to carry a gun

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I keep reading opinions that licensing concealed-gun carry will turn into Wild West shootouts. Read more

I keep reading opinions that licensing concealed-gun carry will turn into Wild West shootouts. Perhaps. But take into consideration that there are people who already carry concealed guns or other weapons.

Those feeling the need to protect themselves will carry a weapon regardless of the law, regardless of whether or not they’ve had any training. Requirements and regulations may help citizens who seek self-protection remain in accordance with the law instead of becoming a criminal under the law by trying to protect themselves.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter