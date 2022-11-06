Hiker airlifted from Olomana Three Peaks Trail after 150-foot or more fall

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured male hiker, who fell at least 150 feet while on the this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. .about an injured hiker and sent four units staffed with 12 personnel, according to a statement. The 40-year-old man had fallen from an area between the second and third peaks of the trail.

At 5:24 p.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter safely airlifted the injured hiker to a nearby landing zone. Medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 5:50 p.m. EMS said paramedics used advanced lifesaving measures to to treat the man before transporting him in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

The HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>>Bring a fully-charged cell phone and back-up battery on the hike.

>>Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where

to start, and the degree of difficulty.

>>When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow signage.

>>Be aware of restricted or closed trails.

>>Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.