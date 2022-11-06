Man dies in early-morning fire in McCully area

A man, presumed to be in his 70s, died in an early-morning structure fire that extended to both floors of a two-story, walk-up building in McCully.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call at 5:03 a.m. today and responded to a structure fire at 2550 Date St. HFD sent 10 units staffed with 39 personnel to the fire, which also drew a response from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The first HFD unit arrived four minutes later to find heavy fire on the first floor, which extended to the second floor.

Firefighters said they conducted a search of all four units in the structure for occupants. One victim was found during the search and was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services paramedics. EMS said another man, presumed to be in his 60s, from a separate building went into the structure and suffered smoke inhalation. However, EMS said the man extricated himself from the building and refused EMS services.

The fire was brought under control at 5:47 a.m. and extinguished at 6:53 a.m. HFD reported no injuries among firefighters.

HFD has not yet determined the cause and origin of the fire, but a fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

HFD said that the Red Cross has been asked to assist families who were displaced by the fire.