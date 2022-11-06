Letters: Bicyclists contribute to roads

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter complained of high taxes for cars, while “privileged” bicyclists don’t pay their fair share (“Bicyclists should share road costs with drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1).

Complete poppycock. The average car weighs more than 4,000 pounds. Even the heaviest e-bikes barely make 100 pounds. Which cause potholes, do you think?

The average car emits more than four metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution per year against zero emissions per bicycle. Bike commuters lessen traffic on our roadways, saving every car driver time and (gas) money.

Meanwhile, a reckless car driver can cause tens of thousands in property damage and kill multiple people in seconds. The only way a bicyclist can do that is to cause a car accident.

And over the long term, the regular bicyclist is likely to be healthier and use less medical care, freeing up services and costing tax-subsidized health care systems like Medicare much less. If we’re talking cost-sharing and fairness, car drivers have nothing to complain about.

Joseph Perez

Kakaako

