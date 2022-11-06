comscore Letters: Don’t rush rules for gun carry
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Don’t rush rules for gun carry

  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

The headline, “Honolulu lags other counties on gun licenses” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3), suggests that the Honolulu Police Department’s process for developing new concealed-carry rules is somehow slow or deficient compared to other counties. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Aborted babies are not part of woman’s body

Scroll Up