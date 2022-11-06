Enter to win our Keiki Kalikimaka ornament contest

Hey, kids! It’s time to break out the art supplies to help us trim our pages with your holiday creations.

Color, paint or sketch an ornament for the annual Star-Advertiser Keiki Kalikimaka contest and you could win a prize of $150, $100 or $50 cash.

The contest is open to ages 12 and younger.

Each day starting Nov. 28, we will select a finalist to be printed on the front page of the newspaper. On Christmas Day, we’ll run all finalists and announce the prizewinners.

One entry per child. Children of Oahu Publications employees are ineligible. Judges’ decisions are final. All entries may be printed in the paper and online without compensation to the entrant.

The last day to enter is Dec. 2.

IMPORTANT: All entries must be hand-drawn (no computer art), scanned (at least 200 DPI resolution, JPG or PDF format) and emailed to features@ staradvertiser.com. If you are unable to scan your art, take a high-quality, well-lit photo, shot straight-on and showing all edges of the piece and email it (at least 1 MB file size in JPG format). Put “Keiki Kalikimaka” in the subject field. No mailed-in or faxed entries accepted.

Along with your attached ornament, be sure to include the child’s name, age, school, teacher’s name and a parent’s name and phone number.