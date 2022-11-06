Makahiki unites community and military

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known as Pearl Harbor, was held at Rainbow Bay Marina Saturday morning in an effort to familiarize the public, and especially those in the military, with Native Hawaiian culture and history.

Dozens of people showed up to the marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the free event, which featured hookupu (gift) presentations, cultural demonstrations and traditional Makahiki games.

The event, organized by the Oahu Council of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, has been held for years, usually on Ford Island or on the military base. Since 2020 it’s been held at the marina, which doesn’t require military-only access, to encourage more participation by the public.

Before the start of the games, senior members of Navy Region Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam joined paddlers from Kamaha‘o Canoe Club in carrying a representation of the deity Lono, guardian of agriculture, rain, health, music and peace, to the shore.

Prior to the start of the games, Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner and civic clubs representative Shad Kane told those gathered that the Makahiki was not just a celebration of Lono and a time for celebration and harvest, but an opportunity for alii (royalty) and commoners to become familiar with one another.

“Makahiki was about establishing relationships amongst people from different regions,” he said.

Most of the participants then moved onto a field to participate in four Makahiki games: ulu maika (stone rolling), moa pahee (dart tossing), haka moa (one-legged wrestling) and maka ihe (spear throwing).

Makahiki games were traditionally meant to test the physical, mental and spiritual strength of participants. Kane said the games were also a way to identify the best warriors to fight during a time of heightened warfare in Hawaii.

Visitors trying their hands at the games enjoyed interactive learning experiences on Hawaiian culture. Participants lined up to roll stones or toss “darts” between two sticks placed in the ground, while others hurled wooden spears at posts.

Perhaps the most popular game was haka moa, in which participants stood on one leg and tried to push each other out of a circle.

Brandi Connolly, 36, whose husband is in the Navy, moved to Hawaii in 2020 and has been looking for ways to learn more about Hawaiian culture.

“We liked (the games). … We keep trying to find things to get involved in and learn more about Hawaiian culture,” Connolly said.

Most of the games were also available to children, so Connolly’s 4-year-old son Grayson was able to play many of them as well.

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander of Navy Region Hawaii, also participated in some of Saturday’s Makahiki games.

“It’s good to be a part of the local community, it’s good to understand the culture that we’re in,” he said.