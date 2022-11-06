Makahiki unites community and military

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known today as Pearl Harbor, was held Saturday at Rainbow Bay Marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Among the activities were hula performances.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known today as Pearl Harbor, was held Saturday at Rainbow Bay Marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Among the activities were a moa pahee (dart tossing) competition that Grayson Connolly, participated in while Clayton Cabebe offered encouragement.