Makahiki unites community and military

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known today as Pearl Harbor, was held Saturday at Rainbow Bay Marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Among the activities were hula performances.

    The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known today as Pearl Harbor, was held Saturday at Rainbow Bay Marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Among the activities were hula performances.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known today as Pearl Harbor, was held Saturday at Rainbow Bay Marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Among the activities were a moa pahee (dart tossing) competition that Grayson Connolly, participated in while Clayton Cabebe offered encouragement.

    The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known today as Pearl Harbor, was held Saturday at Rainbow Bay Marina at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Among the activities were a moa pahee (dart tossing) competition that Grayson Connolly, participated in while Clayton Cabebe offered encouragement.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The opening ceremonies at Makahiki at Puuloa.

    The opening ceremonies at Makahiki at Puuloa.

The annual Makahiki at Puuloa, better known as Pearl Harbor, was held at Rainbow Bay Marina Saturday morning in an effort to familiarize the public, and especially those in the military, with Native Hawaiian culture and history. Read more

