Oahu’s construction pipeline for hotel properties extends beyond Waikiki
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:34 a.m.
A 204-room Element by Westin limited-service hotel is planned for a lot between Leihano and Manawai Streets in Kapolei.
The old Pacific Business News Building on Kalakaua Avenue will be redeveloped into a 162-room Residence Inn.
A room in the new AC Marriott in the old Remington College office building at 1111 Bishop St.
The old Wo Fat Restaurant, which marketed itself as the oldest Chop Suey House in Hawaii, is being redeveloped into a luxury 23-room hotel and a 100-seat restaurant. The mid-century modern design inspiration hints at American Architect Vladimir Ossipoff, who was best known for his work in the state of Hawaii.
