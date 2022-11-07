comscore Man, 36, critically injured in Waimanalo moped hit-and-run
Top News

Man, 36, critically injured in Waimanalo moped hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A moped rider was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday.

Honolulu police said a sedan was traveling west on Kalanianaole Highway and rear-ended the moped rider, 36, at about 7:30 p.m. The rider was thrown onto the pavement upon impact.

Police said the rider sustained head and bodily injuries and was taken in critical condition to a hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police noted the sedan driver did not stop to render aid and continued westbound on the highway.

Speed was a factor on the part of the sedan, police added. It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Denver dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison
Next Story
Police search for suspect in Kapolei armed robbery

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up