I cannot agree more with David Rathgeber about the Star-Advertiser’s endorsement for state Reps. Sharon Har and Matt LoPresti (“Endorsements of Har, LoPresti disappointing,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 4).

As a high school educator in Hawaii for many years, I know that health classes and peer education classes stress the potential and unfortunate consequences of drinking alcohol (or any mind-altering substances) and driving.

How can you reward Har and LoPresti with an endorsement with such poor decision-making? They should be the ones setting an example as elected officials. Have someone else drive if you want to go out and drink too much. I’m surprised you haven’t heard from MADD, too.

Nancy Carley Harrison

Waialua

