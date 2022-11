Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Police Department officers’ violations in use of body-worn cameras have nearly doubled: 95 through September. Honolulu Police Commission members have questions before knowing how to interpret this. One is: How do other police departments compare? Read more

Perhaps there are problems with the system, or officers just don’t want Big Brother watching. Basically, though, compliance is going down, not up, and that’s unsettling. It’s too expensive and valuable an evidence-gathering tool to allow such lax behavior.