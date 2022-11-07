Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Oct. 7 to Nov. 3 Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Oct. 7 to Nov. 3 >> Yamile Elizabeth Abad Mendez and Guillermo Orozco Robles >> Jackie Ferrer Abalos and Jamille Lenon Parker >> Joseph Peter Bolatito Adeojo and Megan Leigh Austin >> Noah Aguilar and Abbe Elizabeth Brekke >> Chanon Everett Allen and Melissa Sue Lucero >> Stephanie Alexis Anderson and Pablo Matias Goldstein >> Jabez Sky Armodia and Lyndie Rei Yamamoto >> Monique Evette Arteaga and David Lawrence Inzinga >> Susan Leslie Asanto and Frank Manayan Rumbaoa >> Jackie Layne Aubill Jr. and Ashley Nicole Binder >> Whitney Renee Baker and Christopher Graydon Wall >> Stuart Alexander Ball and Nandie Nyiro >> Charmaine Ann Betco and Jicky Albert Flores >> Makai Ian Birkeland and Lauren Kilika Wolfe >> Antoni Marquin Blakemore and LaTeaka Ja’shae Kline-Brown >> Kristina Tuncap Bland and Timothy Owen Nolen Jr. >> Aaron Christian Booth and Joshua Adam Lewis >> Taylor Nicole Bradford and Benjamin Allen Goodwill >> Keith Robert Bradshaw and Jamie Michelle Nichols >> Marlee Victoria Brault and Ivan A. Alvarado >> Danny Colin Brewster and Molly Amber Pengilly >> Selah Marie Bullchild and Richard Eugene Graham >> Ciara Banayos Calpito and Daniel Raymond Dulsky >> Chandy Ular Carino and Webb Otto Hoeft >> Kaila Michelle Caro and Joseph John Dezamits >> Leandra Mercedes Carrillo Bonilla and Pedro Carrillo >> Sarah Diane Case and Ryan Daniel Rodrigues >> Erendira Cermeno-Montejano and Gerardo Carlos Mora >> Lai Chim Chan and David Lee Houk Jr. >> Kaloutie Chankersingh and Vedesh Chankersingh >> Victoria Chau and Joseph Stefano Caputo Jr. >> Li Yu Cheng and Danlei Tian >> Derek Shigeo Chinen and Alyssa Kristen Tanigawa >> Lloyd Blades Chinn and Sandra Elizabeth Pullman >> Robert James Chun and Rosaline Liilii-Halela Gaudet >> Alyssa Marie Kamalani Cipriano and Rianne Alohilani Malina >> David Alan Clark and Audrey Elisabeth Tate >> Emma-Leigh Rose Laidlaw Cleaves and Emmanuel Luis Ortiz >> Micah Reuben Cockett and Kathleen Grace Hoover Ta Octa >> Jonathan Lee Colbert and Alisha Victoria Klezmer >> Presley Ke’alohilani Colville and Kyle Michael Price >> Brent Dale Cooper and Nydia Denisse Montanez-Lopez >> John F. Corpuz and Vannelyn Jacinto Oriel >> Isabella Marie Day and Omkar Nelluri >> Micah Dayoan and Clarissa Caraan Ramos >> Philip Michael Desagun and Rochelle Martinez Esguerra >> Brienna Nichole Diaz and Sean Joseph Aceto >> Dillon Tate Dpollack and Kayla Brooke Hood >> Tyler James Dunn and Skylar Gallatin Haynes >> Chad Joseph Duresseau and Danita Nichelle Alexander >> Faamoana Emosi and Lucinda Antoinette Pilialoha Goldstein >> Ashley Triny Erazo and Alexander James Vogel >> George Douglas Fairhurst II and Erika Marianna Nedli >> Wesly Franklin Feuquay and Janelle Susan Call >> Toni Eve’ Fike and David John Silva >> Keana Sachiko Flanders and Ryan Scott Lewis >> Jessica Leanne Flores and Corie Stephen Ikaika Raquel >> Jose Crisanto Flores and Zeyda Yadira Romero Funez >> Kock Sein Fong and Katherine Teofista Ansaldo Ferreria >> Shelly Cherise Foss and Anthion Christopher Outerbridge >> Dylan Thomas Friesen and Emma Caitlin Mollenhauer >> Keoki Anthony Garcia and Jennifer Natasha Kaulana Cuellar >> Benita Johnson George and Michael Randolph Rayson >> Nicholas Andrew Gilles and Cassandra Michelle Kressig >> Giselle Debra Giosa and Freyton Rivarez Castillo >> Ivan Gomez Lopez and Berta Turnes Varela >> Ana Laura Gomez Morlett and Oscar Omar Fernandez Lara >> Timothy Mark Goodell and Erin Elizabeth Wilhelm >> Catherine Joy Goodhue and Kurt Edward Schaefer >> Petrice Kauionalani Desiree Goto and Tyler James Agtang >> David Jose Guerrero and Sabrina Lynn Cuellar >> Shantel-Leni Kiana Kealoha Makamae Guillermo and Arjhone Casiano Bongot >> James Glen Hair and Vanessa Mendoza Varela >> Trevor Chase Halperin and Thuy-Ai Dang Nguyen >> Sarah Ann Handy and Dylan James Kaai >> Samantha Paige Hannum and Elias Suwanthab >> Kaitlin Ann Hansen and Joseph Peter Wilus >> Paul Edmond Harrod Jr. and Crystal Antonio Palting >> Sydney Danielle Heaton and Hunter Guy Vincent-Hammerstad >> Jonathan Michael Heilenman and Autumn Helena-Rose Lawver >> Tiffany Ann Herbert and Jaythan Thomas Barrington >> Alejandro Hermosillo and Kayla Lauren Avecilla >> Candi Sophia Hess and Dennis Joseph Hartung >> Justin Eugene Hines and Angie Wyatt Sink >> Matthew Joel Hufano and Lauren West Monsen >> Tori Dayne Huff and Jamie Robert Meistrell >> Hydi Quiton Cadiz James and Atlas Harmon Jr. >> Julie Ann Jepsen and Clarice Miyuki Masaki >> Brendan Thomas Joanou and Julia Ann Pitts >> Tanna Marie Johnson and Cody Ryan Wolf >> Andrew Michael Johnston and Cristine Ronquillo Uy >> Devonte Gregory Jones and Ana Karem Lara Lagunes >> Julie Ann Jones and Clark Camp >> Hyun goo Kang and Sulyn Ka >> Gregory Orlando Pili Keau and Shannon Marie Kiser >> Rona Kaaiohelo Yuk Kwai Kekauoha and Russell Kiyoshi Wong >> Tatiana Nalani Kamai Kekina and William Christopher Harris >> Khierstyne Kaiomi Kauionalani Kelekoma and Thomas Kalani Kane Laimana >> Iain James Kennell-Webb and Laura Marie O’Mahony >> Jerrard Kawaihoa Kealii Kiko and Keliaikapoliolehua Hisako Uemoto Kapu >> Sony Kim and Troy Roger Silfies >> Kyrstin Marie Kohnke and Jonathan Lor >> Katja Kreckel and Thomas Baltzer >> Marie-Claude Camilla Lamb and Alastair Piers Rothwell >> Steven Craig Leatherberry and Theresa Michell Dollard >> Blue Marlin Leet and Mona Belle Macabodbod Jalalon >> Samantha Lynn Leivo and Jason Robert Sultini >> David Lipovsky and Leona Hamsikova >> Hon Che Ma and Jia Qi Yang >> Jeidy De la caridad Martinez and Addel Fernandez >> Kyra Marie McCollum and Raul Lopez >> Whitney Lhyne Cruz Mihalko and Dylan James Mantanona Aguon >> Michael Joseph Miller and Nicole Andrea Saxton >> Sean Allen Miner and Kauaolikokalani Nicole Wai Lan Arelliano >> Jessica Elena Misa and William Christopher Guy >> Louise Pipiana Mita and Paul Alexander Stanyon >> Samuel Mark Muth and Melissa Nichole Travis >> Amanda Rae Nethaway and Michael Joseph Risicato >> Michelle Andrea Nicholson and Sean Crespo >> Morgan Danielle Nuckolls and Braysen Kaipo Rodrigues >> Aoife Eadaoin O Cathain and Ai Kawashima >> Liliana Maria Olaguez and Daniel David Marquez >> Joshua Iona Olson and Brianna Christine Lopez >> Jandres Miguel Sion Opao and Elizabeth Jane Manuntag >> Arron Emil Villahermosa Pahayahay and April Mae Donnelly >> Alan Scott Palethorpe and Nanette Rae Crandell >> Dominic Wayne Pena and Poekwin Shanisa Clara Garcia >> Krystin Dawn Penrod and Mark Kalaeone Chung >> Taylor Alexander Phelps and Somarrey Doung Prum >> Makayla Michelle Pierce and Michael John LoCricchio >> Anela Na leo o makana kuuleialoha mahilani o poohina Poepoe and Amber Mahinaokalani Chiyoko Lehano >> Nicolas Vincent Puente and Alannah Catherine Gollubier >> Rudy-Oliver Zenarosa Quedado and Anita Jazmin Ibarra Mireles >> Angelica Maria Ramirez-Carrion and Cheyne Michael Birdsong >> Joseph Allen Ramos and Angelia Dawn Taylor >> James Mark Redfern and Jenny Rebekah Irwin >> Carmen Louise Reese and Michael Steven Wallace >> Jeremy Manning Reynon and Angela Kuulei Aloha Billaber >> Rachel Noel Reyor and Tyler Chais Willoughby >> Alexa Starr Richardson and Dillon Moulton >> J.B. Cohen Rizzo and Karen Elizabeth Pineda Palomares >> Samantha Jenelle Keanona Roberts and Kaleo Katsuyoshi Yanai >> Alyssa Renee Rodriquez and Omar Gonzalez-Vega >> Joshua Kayne Rosengren and Melissa Dwan Davis >> Jasmine Renee Ross and Stephen Ryan Foulk >> Deven Rashell Sanchez and Kiefer James Wall >> Kai Kaniala Santiago-Campos and Xiomara Kassandra Villa >> Alexandra Sanvichith and Raymond LilBo Garcia >> Samuel Tyler Schroeder and Zhane Tiara Mejino >> Gaelyn Zekyra Seals and Nicodea Cassini Simms >> Molly Renee Seitler and Eric Joseph Hannan >> Jasmin Marie Shah and Allen Richard Keefe IV >> Chad Marshall Shane and Juanita Sandra Espinoza >> Madison Elyse Sharrett and Jake Makena Kekauoha >> Sarah Mildred Katherine Sherry and Neilson Takahiko Ishida >> Michael Kamara Keola Shimojo and Dinah Cabrera Lugue >> Sandra Kay Leiko Shintani and Jason Kekoa Ho >> Ray Michael Shipp and Lee Aaron Cutting >> Ashley Renee Shriver and Marino Andres Arce Uribe >> Alexandra Taylor Shumway and Julian David Cardona >> Michael Sieber and Michaela Schmidt >> Ashley Kirsten Singer and Andrew David Steiniger >> Monica Lynette Singley and Todd Michael Trone >> Andrew Michael Smith and Darby Elizabeth Mitchell >> Dennis Keith Smith Jr. and Jessica Lynn Mara >> Kelsey Anne Smith and Richard Logan Ward >> Crisalyn Dominguez Soriano and Gabriel Kenji Kira >> Garrett Patrick Stanley and Lisa Marie Moody >> Oleg Valeryevich Stepanov and Yuliya Valentynovna Buhayeva >> Brian Patrick Swan and Holley Marie Malone >> Sebastian Frausto Taylor and Destiny Joelle Nunley >> Kalanianaole Barnabas Timoteo and Ashlee Auli‘i Fely >> Stephanie Tinoco and Daniel Sandoval >> Alexandra Elizabeth Toro and Ronnie Kahululani Laimana >> Emily Louise Toth and Nathan John Lenyo >> Casey Danielle Tranter and Aaron Lewis Cunnington >> Maritza Lisa Triveno and Jose Llamas Jr. >> Annabelle Liang Tsai and Andy Dao Jun Lin >> James William Tush II and Cathy Sue Barrick >> Chris Anthony Valdepena and Adela Nancy Aguilar >> Jacqueline Marie Valdez and Patrick Rene Pinon >> Tiarra Ann Vesper and Paul Norbert Bond >> Zander Mathew Alekanekela Vessels and Satomi Tanaka >> Thuong Hoai Thi Vu and Shaun Robert Hogan >> Stacey Lea Vuckovich and James Matthew Palea >> Robert John Ward III and Kellie Sueko Malulani Wahlberg >> Ashlyn Collins Weatherford and Caleb Aaron Lennon >> Emily Rose Weber and Sean Michael Feeney >> Sabrina Weschler and Max Makani Johnhenry Nowicki >> Jacoby Cameron Wiege and Rebecca Marie Cunningham Strom >> Cristina Marie Wishon and Britney Leane Rosenthal >> Nicah Hideaki Wong and Emma Cordelia Johnson >> Durel Christopher Yates Jr. and Ember Sarah Soberman >> Hyang Yoon and Jason-Edward Kunio McEnerney >> Charles Allan Young and Quynh Ai Phi Bach >> Ronee Rae Danelle Zeller-Argirakis and Bradley Raymond Murphy >> Eduardo Zepeda and Norma Angelica Briones >> Ashley Elizabeth Zerbe and Tyler Brandon Green >> Sicheng Zhou and Kanjun Li BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Oct. 7 to Nov. 3 >> Chance Micheal 1 Jr. >> Aubrielle Ahula Abafo >> Quinn Charlotte Adams >> Halen Ka‘opua Lin Jun Ahu-Robertson >> Khayzen Keahemaikalani Paz Aiu >> Aurora Jane Aolani Appel >> Anthony Joseph Avilla IV >> Callan Loch Avina >> Makanaokamalu Ichiro Badua >> Nolan Kai Ballantyne >> Henley Trey Bowman >> Presley James Burns >> Luca James Balogo Calio >> Cooper Hideki Kukalahale Carlos >> Kalani Aina Mikami Carlsson >> Emi Pumehana Chuberko >> Grayson Theo Sadaya Corpuz >> Nathan La‘akea Kenji Cottrell >> Magic Kai Dean >> Grey Alexander Kalei‘opualani Clarence Dodder >> Ezra Echeverria Alvarez Quintero >> Chyler Cor Kunio Espiritu >> Rocky Ralph Facer >> Xavier Pedro Factora >> Na‘inui Kekamaponokuikala‘iokeakua Fernandes >> Mananui Mei Langi Fifita >> Savannah Ember Flynn >> Ikaiakanakoa Kamaha‘o Akela Ionakana Fuller >> Eren Julia Galla >> Jovian John Garringer >> Kai Michael Gold >> Caleb James Hall >> Annie He >> Yi-June Lim Henderson >> Amali Setsuko Punahele Hiebert >> Parker Ryan Hinkley >> Cayten James Kanika‘iwilani Holt >> Aubriana Kaile‘a Chieko Iida >> Finley May Johnston >> Hulali Rose Toumia Judd >> Kaikela Kupaahauolinapuuwai‘o‘makuakane Kahookele-Kawaauhau >> Kemani Kainoaku‘uka‘ikena Kahoohanohano Kamaiopili Kalani >> Arabella Ku‘ulei Haunani Kanaiaupuni >> Ka‘aukaihiwahiwa Kekoanuiahuahu Kaululaau >> Kaycen Wayne Kennedy >> Kai Nishina Kenton >> Ocean Nahoali‘i Keohokapu >> Hayden Leroy Ren Kersten >> Kora Lynn Kramer >> Naima Amoya Lampkin >> Kamaleikupaianaha-Dan Te Rakaitauheke Chesser Laulu >> Grayson Orion Viloria Lim >> Liam Anzaldua Losoya >> Aurelius-Lelei Tafiamoeivaotamaita‘i Faamita Lutali >> Ivan-Hilary Moku‘ula Ma’ave Ha‘o Jr. >> Zayden Kamanuki‘eki‘eonalani Makaokalani >> Matthias Kanaloa Isileli Manumu‘a >> Priscilla Lily Massey >> Saber Nawaikaulanaokawailoa Kanaluholumalieilamakani Mahi Matsui >> Carter Colt Nascimento >> Gregory Ethan Neski >> Joseph John Oldham Jr. >> Hailey Ann Mahealani Louise Aoe Paracuelles >> Aadyn Robert Bruce Patterson >> Tyrone Lamont Payne Jr. >> Kharsyn Daniel Kamakanakupaianahaokalani Herman Peiler >> Jonah Theodore Perez >> Neken-Reign Keola Poaha >> Lanae Marie Powell >> Aila Grace Fiesta Rabe >> Ku‘uipo Kalena Aloha Uluwehi Napua Kealohalani Ramirez >> Hi‘ilei Kimiko Richards >> London Yasmine Kaiulani Rodrigues-Alana >> Sage Solana Russum >> Skylar Utu Sam Chong >> Amayah Nicole Sarabia >> Zahrius Castiel Ka Makana Mai Haulelau I Ka Ho‘oilo Xing Tai Zai Sarcedo-Drennon >> Ellie Kate Sever >> Levi Hansen Shaw >> Carter Shin >> Aki Keaweaheulu Sitachitta Cruz >> Theodore Christopher Smith >> Atlas Kai Sollis >> Georgia Keikananiokamoe Michiko Dupree Sproat >> Bentley Jade Thompson >> Sing Chu Bersaba Vong >> Emerson Maya Vosburgh >> Autumn Kealohiokalaniakea Werner >> Giann Lemuel Westerband Baez >> Niabelle Ivey Whittaker >> Julian Samudra Widiasih Post >> Claire Sumireko Yamada >> Yohannes Truth Zander Previous Story Kokua Line: Can I keep Hawaii rebate sent to deceased 