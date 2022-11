Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started against the Colts and was in on five tackles, four of them solo. He pressured the quarterback with two hurries and a half sack split with Deatrich Wise. Tavai has made five straight starts for New England. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started against the Colts and was in on five tackles, four of them solo. He pressured the quarterback with two hurries and a half sack split with Deatrich Wise. Tavai has made five straight starts for New England.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: Was returned to the practice squad this week.

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Titans and had a solo tackle and an assist on punt returns.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Came off the bench in the win over the Falcons, collecting three tackles (two solo).

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Signed with the Cardinals this week and got in enough practice time to play on special teams in the loss to the Seahawks.

KAPOLEI

>> Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Raiders defensive end: Was placed on the injured/reserve list to make room for receiver Malik Turner.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Collected seven tackles, four of them solo, in the loss to the Patriots. He collected two half-sacks, with Yannick Ngakoue and Zaire Franklin, and was credited with three hurries of Mac Jones. Buckner was so dominant that the Patriots benched first-round pick Cole Strange at left guard. Buckner was injured tackling Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth quarter.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Knocked in a 30-yard field goal and two extra points in Thursday’s loss to the Eagles.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Started at right guard in the win over the Bills despite being limited in practice with a hand injury. He drew raves for a devastating block to escort Michael Carter into the end zone from 6 yards out in the first half as the Jets dominated on the ground. “It’s the best feeling in the world,” Herbig told the New York Post. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Completed 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 129 yards in the loss to the Chargers for a QB rating of 68.9. He ran five times for 24 yards

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Completed 21 of his 30 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns without being sacked. He had a QB rating of 135.7, the second straight week over 130 after never doing it before in his career. Tagovailoa became the first player in Dolphins history to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions in consecutive games.

WAIANAE

>> Kanai Mauga, free agent linebacker: Was released by the Broncos this week after spending all season on the practice squad.