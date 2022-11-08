comscore 4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting
4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:07 pm

A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii netted the arrests of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Monday that those arrested were two sailors, one National Guard member and one soldier.

The operation in August was conducted as part of the state Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and included military and civilian law enforcement personnel, including members of the Honolulu Police Department.

Each of those arrested used online platforms to solicit sex from undercover law enforcement officers whom they believed to be children, authorities said.

