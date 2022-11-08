Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in downtown Honolulu this morning.

Eleven units with more than 35 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Fort Street Mall shortly after 8:50 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames emanating from a vehicle on the third floor of a parking structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:15 a.m. and extinguished it by 9:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.