Oahu picks incumbent Waters, 3 newcomers for City Council

  Honolulu Hale is seen at the intersection of Punchbowl and King streets.

    Honolulu Hale is seen at the intersection of Punchbowl and King streets.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters will keep his seat, while the Council will likely see three new faces as of Tuesday night.

Waters easily sailed to victory, currently keeping his District 4 seat, which covers Waikiki through Kaimuki to Hawaii Kai. He was challenged by Coast Guard veteran Kaleo Nakoa. After the first printout results on Tuesday night, Waters secured 76.51% of the votes to Nakoa’s 23.49%.

In the District 6 race, which covers downtown Honolulu through Nuuanu and Kalihi Valley, Tyler Dos-Santos Tam holds a lead to his opponent Traci Toguchi. Dos-Santos Tam has taken 54.12% of the vote to Toguchi’s 45.88%.

Two familiar faces to Hawaii politics are running a tight race in District 8 former Council Member Ron Menor and Republican minority leader in the state House, Val Okimoto. Okimoto is in the lead with 55.78% of the vote to Menor’s 44.22%. District 8 encompasses Pearl City through Mililani.

District 2, which pitted two political newcomers, Matt Weyer and Makua Rothman against each other. Weyer leads the race as of Tuesday night with 58.95% to Rothman’s 41.05%. District 2 covers Royal Kunia, Wahiawa, along North Shore to Kahaluu.

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii General Election.

