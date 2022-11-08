Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Aiea home

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a home in Aiea.

Police said two male suspects entered a residence in the 1000 block of Mahola Place and brandished an unspecified dangerous weapon at two women, ages 53 and 67, at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects allegedly took a gray 2001 Ford Bronco and other personal property from the victims and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests as of this morning.