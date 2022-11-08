comscore Letter: Put an end to political polarization, violence
Letter: Put an end to political polarization, violence

The root cause of violence lies with Donald Trump, as evidenced by Jan. 6, 2021. Voters have to rise up to defend our Constitution. We cannot have another four years of disruption from the previous president. Vote with conscience and an open mind. Read more

