Letter: Put an end to political polarization, violence

The root cause of violence lies with Donald Trump, as evidenced by Jan. 6, 2021. Voters have to rise up to defend our Constitution. We cannot have another four years of disruption from the previous president. Vote with conscience and an open mind.

This election is crucial to determine who is best to serve in Congress. It does not matter what party you belong to as long as we come together as a nation unified. So much toxic polarization threatens the lives and behavior of every human being in America.

Our democracy is in jeopardy with so much hatred, violence and bigotry. We must put an end to it, period.

John Keala

Waianae

