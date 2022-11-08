Letter: Take nonviolent action to curb toxic rhetoric

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

America is a sick society and getting sicker. The major symptom is malignant violence. It is diversifying, proliferating and intensifying. It ranges from mass shootings, even of school children, to verbal and physical political violence, even the unprecedented insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

It could get far worse, although that is barely imaginable. Nevertheless, there is actually talk of civil war from all sides of the political spectrum. Some sick extremists are even recklessly advocating civil war.

Before it is too late, will the overwhelming majority of Americans face reality and take effective nonviolent action to significantly reduce the toxic rhetoric in all levels and sectors of society? Voting can help.

Does any sane person really favor the disintegration of the country into carnage and chaos? Surely that would not be in the interest of anyone, except America’s worst foreign and domestic adversaries.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

