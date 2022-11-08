comscore Letter: Take nonviolent action to curb toxic rhetoric
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Take nonviolent action to curb toxic rhetoric

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

America is a sick society and getting sicker. The major symptom is malignant violence. It is diversifying, proliferating and intensifying. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: State needs lab here to test water samples

Scroll Up