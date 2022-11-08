Humane Society launches ‘Couch Crashers’ program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s Shortstack, a friendly, 1-year-old black-and-white terrier mix that could be part basset hound, given his stubby legs, who was found as a stray in Waianae. Read more

There’s Shortstack, a friendly, 1-year-old black-and-white terrier mix that could be part basset hound, given his stubby legs, who was found as a stray in Waianae.

Then there’s Cici, a tan-and-­white, female terrier-­pit mix with a sweet disposition who walks well on a leash. Marie, a brown terrier mix, is a bit shy at first, but likely to warm up once she gets to know a human. And Chief, a sturdy pit bull mix recently turned in as a surrender, is a playful and social mellow fellow.

All of these dogs are available for adoption, but also as short-term fosters as part of the Hawaiian Humane Society’s newly launched “Couch Crashers” program.

Due to a high count of dogs in need, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the community for help with the program that aims to address space constraints.

“We have seen an influx in adult dogs in need coming into Hawaiian Humane’s Moiliili campus,” said communications manager Brandy Shimabukuro. In response, “we are asking for the public’s help to participate in our recently launched, short-term foster program called Couch Crashers.”

The shelter population is at a record high, according to Shimabukuro, and moving dogs into temporary home environments not only helps reduce stress for the animals, but allows the nonprofit to care for additional animals arriving each day. Any dog over the age of 6 months at the shelter is available for the Couch Crashers foster program.

The Humane Society is asking interested Oahu households to foster an adoptable dog for at least 72 hours and up to two weeks. Supplies and veterinary care will be provided during the foster period. The foster care gives dogs respite from shelter life and a chance to socialize, snooze on a couch or learn new skills. When done, foster families offer a report with information that helps match the dog with a permanent home. Of course, they may also adopt the dog, which can be an ideal outcome.

So far, the Humane Society said, about 75% of participating dogs have been adopted by their fosters. But animal lovers who are able to help, even if they do not intend to adopt, are urgently needed.

Thomas Hanns Jr., a Hawaiian Humane Society spokesman, said the reason behind the influx of animals filling up shelters here and elsewhere is unclear until data is available. It does appear, however, to be a national trend.

The Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare nonprofit based in Utah, estimated there were an additional 100,000 more cats and dogs awaiting adoption earlier this year compared with the previous year due to issues touched off by the pandemic. While many “pandemic puppies” were adopted in 2020, leaving shelters empty, the reverse has been happening since 2021, with shelters filling up.

The neighbor islands also are experiencing an influx in animals. In early September, the Hawaii Island Humane Society saw a puppy surge and put out a call for fosters and households to adopt them. The Maui Humane Society in late September put out an urgent request for help due to high stray intake and surrender rates of dogs. The Maui nonprofit said its kennels were overcapacity and was encouraging those who could to participate in its “SOS Foster” program.

Although Oahu has gone through ebbs and flows, there is now a pronounced need, according to Hanns. “We have dogs of all sizes and all mixes available to foster,” he said, including many dogs and mutts with good pet qualities. “Our team will work with potential fosters to find the best fit for their lifestyle as well as for the care and needs of the dog.”

The Couch Crashers program, he said, could serve as a good opportunity for anyone contemplating dog adoption to try it out and see if a dog might be a good fit.

“It’s just a great time to show these animals love,” Hanns said. “Nothing can provide the profound impact of living in a home environment.”

The Humane Society’s regular foster program is also ongoing for animals that are underweight, recovering from surgery or require more socialization. Many kittens and cats are also in need of foster homes.

More information about the new short-term foster program for dogs is available at HawaiianHumane.org/Couch-Crashers.

How to become a foster

>> If interested, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s “Couch Crashers” help desk at the Moiliili campus, 2700 Waialae Ave., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday to complete an application.

>> An HHS representative will work with potential fosters to find the right match for their home and family. The foster period ranges from a minimum of 72 hours to two weeks, possibly longer, depending on the situation.

>> Visit hawaiianhumane.org/couch-crashers to learn more.