comscore Stephen Tsai: Juan Munoz’s UH career never got started
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Juan Munoz’s UH career never got started

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

There once was an ‘Iolani basketball player who was tall (by Hawaii standards) and owned a crossover dribble that appeared to be created by Duncan. Read more

Previous Story
At 2-8, Hawaii football team going through youth movement
Next Story
Scoreboard – Nov. 8, 2022

Scroll Up