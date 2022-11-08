Stephen Tsai: Juan Munoz’s UH career never got started

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There once was an ‘Iolani basketball player who was tall (by Hawaii standards) and owned a crossover dribble that appeared to be created by Duncan.

His jump shot was so sweet it should have come with a Type-2 warning.

He often beat Tes Whitlock in long-distance-shooting contests. Whitlock, at the time, was a University of Hawaii basketball marksman who named his 3-point shot “Trey-cy.”

But Kanoa Leahey’s basketball career was undone because of serious knee injuries, and he never played organized ball after high school. Well, except for when he led KITV to the media-league title.

There once was a UH football player who played defense with menacing intent. A columnist described the safety as having “a body by Marvel.” His Richter-scale tackles earned him the nickname “Torpedo Head.”

But Falaniko Vitale struggled to make it onto the field because he kept suffering impact injuries in practices.

UH point guard Juan Munoz is the latest what-if tale.

Munoz grew up in basketball country — Research Triangle, where the University of North Carolina, Duke and North Carolina State are within an hour of each other. In Chapel Hill, where UNC is located, Michael Jordan is worshipped, Four Corners is the name of a restaurant and former Tar Heel stall tactic, and bumper stickers read: “If God isn’t a Tar Heel, why is the sky Carolina Blue?”

In Durham, a blue-collar town and home to Duke, the fans are Cameron Crazies and retired head coach Mike Krzyzewski built a basketball powerhouse. And Raleigh is where North Carolina State fans still celebrate gravity-defying David Thompson creativity, and they laugh — and cry — at the memory of the effervescent Jimmy V.

“Just the environment,” Munoz recalled, “made me fall in love with the game.”

His favorite college player was Duke’s JJ Redick, an accurate shooter. His pro idol was Jason Williams, a 6-foot-1 dynamo point guard.

“Jason Williams is a little flashy, but I think he opened up the game for me,” Munoz said, “and how he was able to play out there at his size and pace and do all the things he wanted to do.”

Munoz played AAU ball. But he most enjoyed the solitude of Garner Road Community Center, a YMCA-owned facility where he honed his craft.

“I love being in the gym,” Munoz said. “I think it’s home away from home. Just being in the gym every day was my main thing, working on my skills, working on my IQ.”

That led Munoz to four years at Longwood University, where he played well when he played. His tenure was interrupted because of two right ACL tears.

Fully healed, he entered the transfer portal in 2021. He joined the Rainbow Warriors in the summer of 2021, and progressed to the point where he would be the starting point. He wore No. 55, Williams’ number with the Sacramento Kings. But then ahead of the 2021-22 opener, Munoz suffered an ACL injury, this time to his left knee. He would miss the season.

He used the year to be of use — helping in practices, running errands, offering tips and encouragement. And he bonded with teammates. “Their support really carried me,” he said.

Last Thursday, Munoz was back on the court in an exhibition against Hawaii Hilo. In 20 minutes, he scored 16 points and dished five assists. And then he suffered an Achilles injury. On Saturday, UH announced Munoz’s season ended before it began. Again.

It was a devastating setback — for Munoz, a sixth-year senior; for the ’Bows, who will miss his on-court energy and production; for fans, who will never get to see what the coaches saw every practice.

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas once said: “If all I’m remembered for is being a good basketball player, then I’ve done a bad job with the rest of my life.”

Kanoa Leahey became the voice of UH sports as a decorated and respected play-by-play announcer. Falaniko Vitale enjoyed a successful MMA career.

Munoz is young, intelligent and kind. Like Leahey and Vitale, he has many, many years to do great things.