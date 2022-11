Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a few moments, it appeared Hawaii would get five more minutes to attempt to pull off a season-opening road win over a Pac-12 opponent. Read more

Instead, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team had less than a second.

UH and Oregon State had played to a 60-60 tie with 24.7 seconds left in Monday’s opener at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. Beavers guard Talia von Oelhoffen missed a driving shot and a wild scramble ensued for the loose ball rebound. A foul was whistled as time expired.

After a lengthy review, the officials ruled that UH’s Daejah Phillips committed the foul with 0.4 seconds left and awarded OSU guard Noelle Mannen two free throws. Mannen missed the first, then made the second to give the Beavers the lead. After both teams called timeouts, UH guard Olivia Davies’ desperation shot came up short and Oregon State escaped with the 61-60 win.

“This definitely leaves a bad taste in your mouth, the way that game ended,” UH coach Laura Beeman said in a phone interview. “It would have been nice to go to overtime and see what happened there.

“I think there are probably 10 other outcomes that could have come from that scrum. … Overall, I thought the officials did a nice job. I thought they were in control of the game. I am disappointed that it came down to that call.”

The reigning Big West champion Rainbow Wahine opened the season with a 3-point barrage, draining their first five shots from long range in taking a 20-7 lead in the first quarter. UH’s shooting cooled in the second and Oregon State rallied to tie it at 30-30 at halftime.

The Beavers opened up a 10-point lead in the third quarter and went up by eight with 8:12 left in the fourth. UH answered both times, and took a 57-54 lead when guard Lily Wahinekapu hit a tying 3-pointer and her sister, freshman guard Jovi Lefotu, drained a go-ahead 3 off an assist from Phillips to cap an 11-0 run with 4:30 left.

Von Oelhoffen, an All-Pac-12 pick last season, converted a three-point play to push Oregon State ahead 60-58 with 1:16 left. Phillips then came up with an offensive rebound and Davies stepped inside the arc for a tying jumper to set up the wild finish.

“We competed. That’s something as a coach you always want to see, that there’s no quit,” Beeman said. “We took three hard punches from Oregon State, got down eight, and fought our way back.

“This team could have just folded and they didn’t. I’m incredibly proud of them.”

Wahinekapu hit three from long range in her UH debut and shared team-high honors with Phillips with 12 points. Phillips contributed two 3-pointers and had five rebounds and a team-high five assists. Center Kallin Spiller added nine points, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and five rebounds.

Guard Kelsie Imai sparked UH’s comeback in the fourth quarter with a seven-point surge.

In all, eight UH players hit at least one 3-pointer and the Wahine went 12-for-32 from behind the arc.

“What we’ve told our girls is if you’re open and you’re shot-ready, shoot the ball,” Beeman said. “It wasn’t the game plan to shoot 3-pointers. It was a game plan to shoot open shots.”

Oregon State guard AJ Marotte scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first 4:30 of the third quarter to help the Beavers take a 44-36 lead.

Von Oelhoffen, the daughter of former UH and NFL lineman Kimo von Oelhoffen and former UH basketball player Tondi (Redden), finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

“I think for as good as we played at times (defensively), we had some pretty major breakdowns and a team like Oregon State is going to capitalize,” Beeman said. “Whether it was a cut to the basket, whether it was a wide-open 3, whether it was we fouled, when we did have breakdown they exposed it a little bit.”

The Rainbow Wahine will have a day to prepare before capping their season-opening road trip on Wednesday at Portland. The Pilots opened the season with a 92-56 win over Willamette on Monday at the Chiles Center in Portland.

“Portland is going to be a completely different game as far as how hard they play and how fast they try to make you play,” Beeman said. “So we’re going to have to have a different game plan.”