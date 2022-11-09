Firefighters continue battling large brush fire on Maui

Maui firefighters continue to battle a large brush fire that has scorched 1,200 acres in Kauaula Valley.

Firefighters resumed operations at dawn today. Efforts include four helicopters conducting water drops, the Maui Fire Department said.

The brush fire is 40% contained as of this morning. There are no evacuations or road closures at this time.

Crews from the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife assisted firefighters.

Goodfellow Bros. and Maui Land Co. also provided tankers and equipment.

The brush fire broke out at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Rough terrain hampered access to the area, the fire department said.

Four schools in West Maui — Lahainaluna High School, Lahaina Intermediate School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary School and King Kamehameha III Elementary School, are closed today because of the brush fire.