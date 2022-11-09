Motorcyclist dies in accident in Ewa area

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died in a traffic accident in the Ewa area this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported the accident taking place at around 2:20 p.m. around the intersection of Geiger Road and Kamakana Street.
A 27-year-old man operating a motorcycle was involved in an accident, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
No additional information was provided.
